NEXT Weather: Fog to clear, sunshine to return to western Minnesota

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The dense fog is back on Saturday, but it should ease up by the afternoon.

Dense Fog Advisories are in effect around Duluth, Rochester, and western Minnesota. There will also be patches of freezing mist and drizzle, especially in western Minnesota.

Temps won't move much on Saturday because the sun will still be behind the clouds. Highs are expected to be in the upper 30s.

The sunshine, however, could return by the end of the day especially in western Minnesota. Dry air will return by Sunday, so by then, the sun should make a comeback. 

First published on January 27, 2024 / 8:54 AM CST

