NEXT Weather: Flurries Tuesday night, bitter cold sets in on Friday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Snow flurries will linger into the night Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay in the upper-20s so the highways are likely fine, but with slick spots in areas.

On Wednesday, expect clouds and the last of the "mild" days.

Then on Thursday, we could see some scattered flurries with gusty wind and temperatures in the high 20s.

The bitter cold arrives on Friday. It'll likely be a shock to the system. Temperatures will be in the teens for a few days.

Next week, things will warm up a bit, but will remain well below the average high of 42 degrees.