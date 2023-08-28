NEXT Weather: Fantastic fair weather for next few days, warmer temps return later in week

Watch CBS News
By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you've got plans to go to the Minnesota State Fair this week, you couldn't ask for a better forecast.

Temperatures will return to the 80s in the Twin Cities on Monday and stay there through Thursday.

Aside from a slight chance of storms Monday evening, the forecast looks dry and mostly sunny. Some wildfire smoke could drift down from Canada into the metro on Tuesday.  

Highs will get close to 90 on Friday and should hit it over the weekend.

