NEXT Weather: Weekend feels more like fall after Friday's heat
MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures near 90 degrees are in store for Friday, but the weekend will feel more like fall.
Along with the heat, Friday will be muggy with a marginal chance of severe weather in the southeastern part of the state in the afternoon. Storms will be isolated.
Then, the weekend cools down, feeling a bit more like fall with dry conditions. High temperatures in the mid-70s.
Meteorological fall began on Thursday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.