NEXT Weather: Weekend feels more like fall after Friday's heat

Weekend feels more like fall after Friday's heat

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures near 90 degrees are in store for Friday, but the weekend will feel more like fall.

Along with the heat, Friday will be muggy with a marginal chance of severe weather in the southeastern part of the state in the afternoon. Storms will be isolated.

Then, the weekend cools down, feeling a bit more like fall with dry conditions. High temperatures in the mid-70s. 

Meteorological fall began on Thursday. 

First published on September 2, 2022 / 5:47 AM

