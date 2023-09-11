Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Fall-like feel for first half of week

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from Sept. 11, 2023
NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from Sept. 11, 2023 02:32

MINNEAPOLIS — It will feel like fall for the next few days in Minnesota.

A cooler air mass that is dropping south will limit high temperatures in the coming days. On Monday, the Twin Cities will top out around 70. It'll be partly cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower Monday night.

645ab5cf178fc79361e994ff54207350.jpg
WCCO

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday morning will start out in the mid-40s before warming to the upper 60s.

By the end of the week, temperatures will climb to the mid-70s. They'll stay there through the weekend.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 5:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.