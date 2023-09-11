NEXT Weather: Fall-like feel for first half of week

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from Sept. 11, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — It will feel like fall for the next few days in Minnesota.

A cooler air mass that is dropping south will limit high temperatures in the coming days. On Monday, the Twin Cities will top out around 70. It'll be partly cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower Monday night.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday morning will start out in the mid-40s before warming to the upper 60s.

By the end of the week, temperatures will climb to the mid-70s. They'll stay there through the weekend.