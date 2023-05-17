NEXT Weather: Dry, quiet Wednesday before showers arrive Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities are in for another pleasant day Wednesday.

Metro residents will see a mix of sun and clouds and feel a high of 76 degrees. Western Minnesota will be a few degrees warmer, with most communities surpassing 80 degrees.

CBS News

Thursday will bring our next chance of rain, with showers arriving from the west in the morning hours. The Twin Cities should get hit around midday, and those showers will continue through the afternoon and evening.

Some early showers are also possible on Friday, which will be the coolest day of the week. Temperatures will top out in the lower 60s, and we'll see more clouds than sun.

Temperatures will rebound over the weekend, with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine. Next week will be even warmer.