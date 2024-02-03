Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Dry, mild pattern persists this weekend

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — After a few isolated patches of fog Saturday morning, it will be a quiet and dry weekend with high pressure in control.

It doesn't look like the clouds will clear much by Saturday afternoon, making it a cooler day with highs in the upper 30s.

More sunshine arrives Sunday, pushing temps into the mid-to-upper 40s through Monday, with models hinting at a return to the 50s Tuesday through Wednesday.  

Expect a mix of sun and clouds through early next week, but a storm system tracks across the region into Thursday and brings some changes.

Clouds will increase by Wednesday, and Thursday will feature rain showers and wind.

There's a chance for a changeover to snow as the storm ends, but no accumulation is expected.

Adam Del Rosso

First published on February 3, 2024 / 8:15 AM CST

