NEXT Weather: After dreary Sunday, weather will start to improve

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday will be a dreary one, with rain, wind and below average temperatures, but by midweek, the weather will be much improved.

Temperatures will top out at just 49 in the Twin Cities on Sunday, and that wind and rain will stick around for much of the day.

Monday will also be breezy, but a bit warmer, with a high of 55 in the metro.

By Tuesday, we should hit 60 degrees. After that, the rest of the week looks very pleasant, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, some sunshine and very little in the way of precipitation.

CBS News