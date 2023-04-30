Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: After dreary Sunday, weather will start to improve

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from April 30, 2023
NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from April 30, 2023 02:33

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday will be a dreary one, with rain, wind and below average temperatures, but by midweek, the weather will be much improved.

Temperatures will top out at just 49 in the Twin Cities on Sunday, and that wind and rain will stick around for much of the day. 

Monday will also be breezy, but a bit warmer, with a high of 55 in the metro.

By Tuesday, we should hit 60 degrees. After that, the rest of the week looks very pleasant, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, some sunshine and very little in the way of precipitation.

f96073abd008a6565cb5b40c2f9cf05f.jpg
CBS News
WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 30, 2023 / 8:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.