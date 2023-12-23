Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Dense fog lingers, rain and record warmth on the way for Christmas Eve

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning report on Dec. 23, 2023
NEXT Weather: Morning report on Dec. 23, 2023 03:48

MINNEAPOLIS — Dense fog has descended around the state, making for a dreary Saturday.

The fog will linger until about noon, though the clouds will stick around for the second half of the day. Temps will be well above average, pushing 50 degrees.

MORE: Hitting the road for the holidays? Here's the best time to drive

Saturday won't see any rain, but Sunday — Christmas Eve — will. It'll be steady, and at some times heavy, starting across western Minnesota. The back end of the system will bring some snow for northwestern Minnesota, but accumulation will be limited to around an inch or two.

Temps will reach record-breaking highs, reaching the 50s in the metro.

Then on Christmas day through Tuesday, there will be another round of precipitation; mostly rain, but some snow and ice will accumulate to the north and west.

Sunshine should return by mid-week, and temps remain above average for all of next week.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on December 23, 2023 / 8:54 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.