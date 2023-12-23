NEXT Weather: Dense fog lingers, rain and record warmth on the way for Christmas Eve

MINNEAPOLIS — Dense fog has descended around the state, making for a dreary Saturday.

The fog will linger until about noon, though the clouds will stick around for the second half of the day. Temps will be well above average, pushing 50 degrees.

MORE: Hitting the road for the holidays? Here's the best time to drive

Saturday won't see any rain, but Sunday — Christmas Eve — will. It'll be steady, and at some times heavy, starting across western Minnesota. The back end of the system will bring some snow for northwestern Minnesota, but accumulation will be limited to around an inch or two.

Temps will reach record-breaking highs, reaching the 50s in the metro.

Then on Christmas day through Tuesday, there will be another round of precipitation; mostly rain, but some snow and ice will accumulate to the north and west.

Get ready for a soggy Christmas! Rain moves in tomorrow and continues right through Monday. The snow with this system will mainly be confined to NW MN with the rest of us picking up 1-2" of rain. Hope Santa can stay dry! ☔️ pic.twitter.com/SFUKlOqBoM — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) December 23, 2023

Sunshine should return by mid-week, and temps remain above average for all of next week.