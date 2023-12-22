Hitting the road for the holidays? Here's the best time to drive

When’s the best time to hit the road for the holidays?

When’s the best time to hit the road for the holidays?

When’s the best time to hit the road for the holidays?

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday is expected to be the busiest at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for the Christmas travel season, as 36,000 people are expected to pass through TSA.

But if you're traveling by car, you'll be joining millions of others this weekend.

AAA projects 115.2 million travelers will travel 50 miles or more from home over the year-end holiday travel period from Saturday, Dec. 23, to Monday, Jan. 1.

That's up 2.2% from last year and second highest since 2000. Nearly 104 million people will drive to their holiday destinations, an increase of 1.8% compared to 2022 and the second-highest on record, behind only 2019.

RELATED: MSP Airport gears up for big Christmas travel weekend

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The number of people traveling by other modes — like bus, train and cruise — is projected to surpass 2019.

AAA expects more than 4 million Americans will take alternative transportation over Christmas and New Year's compared to 3.66 million in 2022 and 3.89 million in 2019.

Demand for cruises has skyrocketed post-pandemic, and the industry is now preparing for the wave of bookings that traditionally happens at the start of the new year.

MORE: Your Christmas-related Good Questions, answered

Gasoline prices are lower than last year with a current national average of $3.15 per gallon compared to $3.27 in 2022.

What's the best time to hit the road and which day is the best to leave? AAA says the busiest days to travel by car are Saturday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 28.

AAA is also expecting an increase in traffic on Saturday, Dec. 30, with people getting home from holidays or leaving for New Year's celebrations.