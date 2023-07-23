NEXT Weather: Dangerous heat on the way this week

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from July 23, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures will soar this week, with highs above 90 Monday through Friday and a couple of days close to 100.

The Twin Cities won't quite hit 90 on Sunday, with a forecast high of 89.

An air quality alert is in place for most of the northern half of the state through 6 p.m. Monday.

Highs in the metro will climb just above 90 on Monday, and then dangerous heat arrives Tuesday through Thursday. The heat index could surpass triple digits on each of those days.

Friday will cool down slightly, but highs will still be above 90.

Isolated storms will be in the mix this week, too.