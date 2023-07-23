Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Dangerous heat on the way this week

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from July 23, 2023
NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from July 23, 2023 03:29

MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures will soar this week, with highs above 90 Monday through Friday and a couple of days close to 100.

The Twin Cities won't quite hit 90 on Sunday, with a forecast high of 89.

An air quality alert is in place for most of the northern half of the state through 6 p.m. Monday.

Highs in the metro will climb just above 90 on Monday, and then dangerous heat arrives Tuesday through Thursday. The heat index could surpass triple digits on each of those days.

8085eeccbd1630655590e7929203ea9b.jpg
WCC

Friday will cool down slightly, but highs will still be above 90.

Isolated storms will be in the mix this week, too.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 8:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.