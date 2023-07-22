NEXT Weather: Dangerous heat on the way as scattered showers move out

Watch CBS News
By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Scattered storms are expected to move out of the metro Saturday evening, making way for dangerous heat in the coming week.

Storms bring the threat of hail and wind for the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin with a marginal risk for severe weather. These storms are not expected to produce more than a quarter-inch of rain.

The metro will see a touch of summer temperatures this weekend but the real heat won't kick in until Monday with NEXT Possible Weather Alerts on the horizon for mid-week. Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s all week with the chance for triple-digit temperatures on Wednesday or Thursday.

Northern and central Minnesota are under an air quality alert due to wildfire smoke from 4 p.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Monday.

