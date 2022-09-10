Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Next Weather: Crisp, fall-like weekend with some spotty showers

By Mike Augustyniak

/ CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Morning report
Next Weather: Morning report 04:04

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's starting to feel a bit like fall this weekend, with cooler temperatures and some drizzles to the south.

There will be plenty of clouds through the morning from the metro on south and east, but temperatures will warm up to the 70s by the afternoon.

A couple of spotty showers could move through the Twin Cities in the mid-afternoon, and some more rain is likely in the southern areas of the state.

snapshot-68.jpg
CBS

Overnight, temperatures will drop to the 50s in the metro. Sunday will be similar to Saturday weather-wise, but it'll be sunnier.

Mike Augustyniak
mike-augustyniak.png

Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak was drawn to Minnesota by a love of active weather, and the opportunity to forecast for some of the most weather-savvy television viewers in the country.

First published on September 10, 2022 / 9:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.