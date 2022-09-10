Next Weather: Crisp, fall-like weekend with some spotty showers

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's starting to feel a bit like fall this weekend, with cooler temperatures and some drizzles to the south.

There will be plenty of clouds through the morning from the metro on south and east, but temperatures will warm up to the 70s by the afternoon.

A couple of spotty showers could move through the Twin Cities in the mid-afternoon, and some more rain is likely in the southern areas of the state.

Overnight, temperatures will drop to the 50s in the metro. Sunday will be similar to Saturday weather-wise, but it'll be sunnier.