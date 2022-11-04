NEXT Weather: Cooler weekend ahead with more rain expected

MINNEAPOLIS -- Below-average temperatures are expected Friday, and more much-needed rain is in the weekend forecast.

Sound up for this gem. I love what is happening now so much. Every drop helps with our awful drought. pic.twitter.com/Cop5HMFzxl — Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) November 4, 2022

Highs will be in the 40s Friday. Morning showers will make way for dry time in the Twin Cities, but could linger in southeast Minnesota.

Saturday looks wet for a good part of the day, with some possible snowflakes in western Minnesota.

Sunday should stay mainly dry. Highs rebound to the 50s.

Highs should remain in the 50s and 60s next week with more rain chances into midweek.