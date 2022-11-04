NEXT Weather: Cooler weekend ahead with more rain expected
MINNEAPOLIS -- Below-average temperatures are expected Friday, and more much-needed rain is in the weekend forecast.
Highs will be in the 40s Friday. Morning showers will make way for dry time in the Twin Cities, but could linger in southeast Minnesota.
Saturday looks wet for a good part of the day, with some possible snowflakes in western Minnesota.
Sunday should stay mainly dry. Highs rebound to the 50s.
Highs should remain in the 50s and 60s next week with more rain chances into midweek.
