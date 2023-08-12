NEXT Weather: Cooler, dry Saturday before rain on Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS -- After strong wind and hail pushed through the Twin Cities on Friday evening, Saturday will be a pleasant day.
Tornado warnings were issued for multiple southern Minnesota counties, and just before 6 p.m. Friday, over 40,000 customers were without power in the Twin Cities area.
MORE: Minnesotans share photos of storm damage, aftermath
There will be some patchy fog in Wisconsin on Saturday morning as the moisture sticks around from the storms. Temperatures in the metro will be slightly cooler in the mid-80s, and the humidity will also drop.
A passing area of low pressure slides through on Sunday, which will bring back the rain and clouds. The rain will be more widespread.
Temps will warm up again next week.
