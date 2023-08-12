Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Cooler, dry Saturday before rain on Sunday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning report from Aug. 12, 2023
NEXT Weather: Morning report from Aug. 12, 2023 03:08

MINNEAPOLIS -- After strong wind and hail pushed through the Twin Cities on Friday evening, Saturday will be a pleasant day.

Tornado warnings were issued for multiple southern Minnesota counties, and just before 6 p.m. Friday, over 40,000 customers were without power in the Twin Cities area.

MORE: Minnesotans share photos of storm damage, aftermath

There will be some patchy fog in Wisconsin on Saturday morning as the moisture sticks around from the storms. Temperatures in the metro will be slightly cooler in the mid-80s, and the humidity will also drop.

A passing area of low pressure slides through on Sunday, which will bring back the rain and clouds. The rain will be more widespread.

Temps will warm up again next week.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 12, 2023 / 9:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.