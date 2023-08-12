NEXT Weather: Cooler, dry Saturday before rain on Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- After strong wind and hail pushed through the Twin Cities on Friday evening, Saturday will be a pleasant day.

Tornado warnings were issued for multiple southern Minnesota counties, and just before 6 p.m. Friday, over 40,000 customers were without power in the Twin Cities area.

There will be some patchy fog in Wisconsin on Saturday morning as the moisture sticks around from the storms. Temperatures in the metro will be slightly cooler in the mid-80s, and the humidity will also drop.

A stormy finish to the week but a beautiful start for the weekend. This is a photo shared by Paul out of Eagan as storms approached Friday.



Grab your forecast here at 8 AM on @WCCO pic.twitter.com/BRYCsfajTi — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) August 12, 2023

A passing area of low pressure slides through on Sunday, which will bring back the rain and clouds. The rain will be more widespread.

Temps will warm up again next week.