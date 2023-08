The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

Delaware County residents still working to clean up after severe storms pummeled region

Delaware County residents still working to clean up after severe storms pummeled region

Pleasant Thursday, with showers and storms returning at night

Pleasant Thursday, with showers and storms returning at night

NEXT Weather Alert: Storms could bring strong wind, hail

NEXT Weather Alert: Storms could bring strong wind, hail

More from CBS News

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On