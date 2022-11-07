NEXT Weather: Cool, cloudy Monday precedes wet week punctuated by possible snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday will be cool and cloudy, and the rest of the week will be wet, with snow possible on Friday.

Highs will be below average on Monday, with the Twin Cities reaching just 41 degrees. Clouds will increase throughout the day.

CBS

Temperatures will jump to the 50s on Tuesday, and showers will arrive later in the day.

There will be another temperature jump on Wednesday, with highs in the 60s, and showers and thunderstorms will again be possible.

More rain is expected Thursday, and highs will be in the 50s.

Late in the week, a system will arrive that could bring accumulating snow to northern and northwestern Minnesota, with snow showers possible in the metro. WCCO's NEXT Weather team will be watching that closely all week.

Next weekend looks very chilly, with highs well below average.