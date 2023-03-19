Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Cold Sunday morning will give way to warmer afternoon

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report
NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report 03:25

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday is off to a cold start, but by the afternoon temperatures will be above freezing.

The Twin Cities will top out in the upper 30s, and we'll see plenty of sunshine. Monday will be largely similar.

A couple of rounds of snow will arrive Tuesday through Thursday, with the first hitting Tuesday afternoon. That snow will turn to more of a wintry mix by Wednesday afternoon before drying up.

The second round of snow should hit on Thursday. Accumulation in the metro is expected to be minor.

By midweek, temperatures should climb into the 40s, and by next weekend, it could be even warmer.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 19, 2023 / 8:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

