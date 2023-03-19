NEXT Weather: Cold Sunday morning will give way to warmer afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday is off to a cold start, but by the afternoon temperatures will be above freezing.

CBS News

The Twin Cities will top out in the upper 30s, and we'll see plenty of sunshine. Monday will be largely similar.

A couple of rounds of snow will arrive Tuesday through Thursday, with the first hitting Tuesday afternoon. That snow will turn to more of a wintry mix by Wednesday afternoon before drying up.

The second round of snow should hit on Thursday. Accumulation in the metro is expected to be minor.

By midweek, temperatures should climb into the 40s, and by next weekend, it could be even warmer.