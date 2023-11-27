NEXT Weather: Chilly, windy Monday before warming trend begins

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Nov. 27, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday is going to be cold in the Twin Cities, with highs in the low 20s and brutal windchill.

Across the state, highs will only reach the teens and 20s, well below average for this time of year. Wind speeds will increase as the day goes on, making it feel even colder.

Yeah, you look at our high and it's 23. Doesn't look too bad. But, factor in the winds, and it won't feel warmer than 7 degrees all day. Bundle up!! pic.twitter.com/LZm0VGZYZw — KatieSteiner (@KatieSteinertv) November 27, 2023

Tuesday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the lower 30s, but winds will still be strong.

The real warming trend begins Wednesday, with highs reaching the upper 30s in the metro. Temperatures will stay in that range the rest of the week and into the weekend.

There's no precipitation in sight in the extended forecast.