Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Next Weather: Brief break from heat Wednesday, several rain chances in coming days

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: 4:30 a.m. report
Next Weather: 4:30 a.m. report 02:44

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday will be comfortable with low humidity, but the break from the heat will be brief as temperatures jump back up on Thursday.

Skies will be mostly sunny, with a high of 86 in the Twin Cities. Temperatures will be similar in central and southern Minnesota, while up north, things will top out in the upper 70s.

4722acc9c4dc2ce73211261882f625aa.jpg
CBS

The heat returns Thursday, with a high of 93 expected in the metro. Spotty showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible in the nighttime hours, but the threat of severe weather is low.

More isolated storms are possible Friday and Saturday, and temperatures will cool as we head into the weekend. By Sunday, we'll be down to the mid-70s in the Twin Cities.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 22, 2022 / 5:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.