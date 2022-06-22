Next Weather: Brief break from heat Wednesday, several rain chances in coming days

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday will be comfortable with low humidity, but the break from the heat will be brief as temperatures jump back up on Thursday.

Skies will be mostly sunny, with a high of 86 in the Twin Cities. Temperatures will be similar in central and southern Minnesota, while up north, things will top out in the upper 70s.

The heat returns Thursday, with a high of 93 expected in the metro. Spotty showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible in the nighttime hours, but the threat of severe weather is low.

More isolated storms are possible Friday and Saturday, and temperatures will cool as we head into the weekend. By Sunday, we'll be down to the mid-70s in the Twin Cities.