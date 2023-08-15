Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Beautiful Tuesday before hot, possibly stormy Wednesday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 15, 2023
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 15, 2023 02:33

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday is going to be beautiful, with average temperatures and lots of sunshine, but Wednesday will bring some major changes.

The Twin Cities will see a high of 83 Tuesday, with light winds picking up in the afternoon. It will be a few degrees warmer up north, while southern Minnesota will be slightly cooler.

bd34473dee91db8a24872cafe6fe3e40.jpg
WCCO

On Wednesday, temperatures and humidity will rise. Storms are likely to arrive in the Twin Cities late in the evening, and they could potentially turn severe. Wind will be the biggest risk with those storms.

Dew points and temperatures will go down Thursday, but both will rise again heading into the weekend. A stretch of 90-plus degree days will stretch into next week.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 5:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.