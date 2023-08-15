NEXT Weather: Beautiful Tuesday before hot, possibly stormy Wednesday

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 15, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday is going to be beautiful, with average temperatures and lots of sunshine, but Wednesday will bring some major changes.

The Twin Cities will see a high of 83 Tuesday, with light winds picking up in the afternoon. It will be a few degrees warmer up north, while southern Minnesota will be slightly cooler.

On Wednesday, temperatures and humidity will rise. Storms are likely to arrive in the Twin Cities late in the evening, and they could potentially turn severe. Wind will be the biggest risk with those storms.

Dew points and temperatures will go down Thursday, but both will rise again heading into the weekend. A stretch of 90-plus degree days will stretch into next week.