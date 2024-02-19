NEXT Weather: Back to the 40s Monday as mild winter continues

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from Feb. 19, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Another week of above average temperatures will kick off on Monday.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities is 41 degrees. The week will start a little cloudy, but eventually, a strong sun angle will help out wipe the snow remaining on the ground.

Temperatures will jump Wednesday into Thursday, then drop temporarily on Friday before rebounding.

There's not much chance for rain or snow this week.