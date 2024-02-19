Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Back to the 40s Monday as mild winter continues

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from Feb. 19, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from Feb. 19, 2024 02:16

MINNEAPOLIS — Another week of above average temperatures will kick off on Monday.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities is 41 degrees. The week will start a little cloudy, but eventually, a strong sun angle will help out wipe the snow remaining on the ground.

77d35aac6ce3884fdd051085b93e364a.jpg
WCCO

Temperatures will jump Wednesday into Thursday, then drop temporarily on Friday before rebounding.

There's not much chance for rain or snow this week.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 5:33 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.