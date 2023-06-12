NEXT Weather: Average highs, low humidity on Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures will be close to average on Monday, and dew points will stay low.

The Twin Cities will see a high of 80 degrees, and most of the state will fall within a few degrees of that mark. The metro will see mid-to-high level clouds, and some areas will see a little bit of haze from Canadian wildfire smoke.

CBS News

Highs will be a little warmer Tuesday, and there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will approach 90 by midweek, but dew points will stay low until the end of the week.

Friday and Saturday will bring chances for isolated storms.