Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Average highs, low humidity on Monday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from June 12, 2023
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from June 12, 2023 02:10

MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures will be close to average on Monday, and dew points will stay low.

The Twin Cities will see a high of 80 degrees, and most of the state will fall within a few degrees of that mark. The metro will see mid-to-high level clouds, and some areas will see a little bit of haze from Canadian wildfire smoke.

4ba48e90cd17ebad58f6b5b16ecc0ecf.jpg
CBS News

Highs will be a little warmer Tuesday, and there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will approach 90 by midweek, but dew points will stay low until the end of the week.

Friday and Saturday will bring chances for isolated storms.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 5:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.