NEXT Weather: Cooler Monday, rain, snow arrive Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- After getting a taste of spring on Sunday, temperatures will drop back below average on Monday, and more rain and snow is on the way.

The Twin Cities will see a high around 44 on Monday, with increasing cloud cover as the day goes on. To the north and west, highs will be in the 30s.



CBS News

Our next storm system arrives Tuesday morning, bringing snow to western and northern Minnesota. Those regions could see 4-8 inches hit the ground. The metro will mostly see rain from that system, starting in the afternoon.

That system will stick around into Wednesday morning, and the Twin Cities could see light snow then.

Temperatures will be cooler on Wednesday and Thursday before jumping back up on Friday. Over the weekend, highs should be right around average.