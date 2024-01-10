Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Another round of light snow arrives late Wednesday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Count on another day that feels similar to most of the other days in the last two weeks. 

The forecast high in the Twin Cities on Wednesday is 27 degrees, but it will feel like the upper teens due to wind chill. There will be more clouds, and eventually some light snow.

That snow will begin to fall by Wednesday evening but it won't be steady. Expect scattered snow showers. Snow totals will be highest up north, with the potential for an inch or so in the metro. The system will move out by early Thursday.  

Another system will enter the state Friday but it lacks moisture and will likely not have a big impact.

A NEXT Weather Alert will be issued Saturday in anticipation of nasty cold air. Below-zero days and nights with dangerous wind chill values arrive Sunday.

Sunshine remains infrequent and limited.

