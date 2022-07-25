Next Weather: Another beautiful summer day on tap

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday will make for a beautiful start to a week of very pleasant weather.

Expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s across the state, with the Twin Cities topping out at 81 degrees. Winds will stay light, and cloud cover will increase throughout the day.

CBS

Scattered showers are possible in western Minnesota Tuesday morning, and the Twin Cities could get clipped in the afternoon and evening as well. After that, the rest of the week will be mostly sunny with mild temperatures.

Things will heat up again this weekend.