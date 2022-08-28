NEXT Weather Alert: Severe weather leaves 27,000 without power

MINNEAPOLIS -- As of 9:50 p.m., over 27,000 Xcel Energy customers are without power after severe storms blew through the metro Saturday night.

After initially pausing, The Minnesota State Fair canceled the Grandstand concert due to severe weather. Rides at Mighty Midway and Adventure Park closed early as well as free stages.

The Minnesota State Fair paused the Grandstand concert as severe weather moves through the area. Video shows flooding at the fair. pic.twitter.com/1uYrGDre5X — WCCO - CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) August 28, 2022

Wind gusts reached 61 mph near the fairgrounds.

The Metro Transit temporarily shut down the Blue and Green line trains but has resumed service as of 9:19 p.m.

Previously, the NWS issued a tornado warning for Dakota and Scott counties in Minnesota until 8:45 p.m. and extended the tornado warning for Dakota county until 9 p.m.

Later in the night, a tornado warning was issued for Goodhue County in Minnesota and Pierce County in Wisconsin and was in effect until 10:15 p.m.

The tornado warnings were radar indicated.