NEXT Weather Alert: Spring storm brings snow up north, rain to Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday is a NEXT Weather Alert day due to a storm system that will bring snow to northern Minnesota and rain to the Twin Cities on south.

This system will develop in the morning, with snow starting in western and central Minnesota. The metro could see a few flakes early on before it turns to rain.

CBS News

Blizzard warnings are in effect in western and far northern Minnesota, while the rest of up north is under a winter storm warning. Parts of central and southwestern Minnesota are under a winter weather advisory.

Here's what your next 24 hours has in store. Let me sum it for you:ALL the things.



I think we will start with snow in the mid-morning hours, and then things will change to rain in the afternoon. We could see some severe weather (thunderstorms with a chance of hail) this evening pic.twitter.com/zTrRkurENm — KatieSteiner (@KatieSteinertv) April 4, 2023

By the afternoon, it will be all rain in the Twin Cities, and that will stick around into the evening hours. Some thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night.

Snow will linger into Wednesday up north. Many communities could see 10-plus inches when it's all said and done. Snow showers could also pop up in the metro early Wednesday.

Both Wednesday and Thursday will be chilly and windy, but after that, spring arrives in earnest, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-50s for Easter weekend.