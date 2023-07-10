NEXT Weather Alert: Potentially severe weather expected later on Monday
MINNEAPOLIS -- A NEXT Weather Alert has been issued Monday afternoon due to incoming storms - some possibly severe.
The severe weather possibility comes amid hot temperatures, with the Twin Cities likely seeing a high of 92 degrees. However, temps are significantly cooler to the north, with some areas seeing highs in the 70s.
Storms are looking to fire up as early as 3 p.m., but will more likely be active from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Severe weather is possible in the area of the Twin Cities, the south metro, southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Hail is the main threat, followed by wind and a slim tornado chance. Heavy storm downpours are possible, but it's looking like rain totals will be less than a tenth of an inch.
Storms should clear out by Tuesday morning. It's expected to be sunny and cool before more clouds move in later in the day. There's a chance of more showers developing out west in the mid-afternoon before moving to the Twin Cities in the evening.
Highs drop to more seasonal territory Tuesday and stay there for the rest of the week.
There's a chance of hit-and-miss storms every day from Wednesday to Friday.
