NEXT Weather Alert: Heat advisory Monday afternoon, storms possible Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- A NEXT Weather Alert has been issued for the next couple of days due to intense heat and the potential for storms.

Monday will likely be the hottest day of the year so far. A heat advisory will go into effect Monday afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid-90s. The advisory will last from 1-7 p.m. and affects communities in eastern Minnesota from North Branch down to Cannon Falls, and as far west as Belle Plaine and Cokato.

The Twin Cities will see a high of 95. Most of central and southern Minnesota will top out in the low to mid 90s, while up north temperatures will peak in the 80s.

Some severe weather is possible Monday, with some counties in northern Minnesota seeing severe thunderstorm warnings until 2:45 p.m.

⚠️ SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for Cook, Lake county until 7/03 2:45PM. 1"+ hail and/or 60+ mph winds are possible. More: https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/5smMtc2FpO — WCCO | CBS News Minnesota (@WCCO) July 3, 2023

Spotty storms are possible in the metro later in the afternoon.

The Fourth of July holiday will again be hot, with a high of 90 in the Twin Cities. There is a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, with hail and high winds being the main threats. Central and southern Minnesota, as well as Brainerd and parts of the North Shore, are under a slight risk for severe weather.

Wednesday will be significantly cooler, with highs dropping below 80. After that, it will stay seasonal through the rest of the week.