NEXT Weather: After chilly start, warming trend will begin Tuesday afternoon

By Katie Steiner

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday will get off to a very chilly start, but a warm-up will begin in the afternoon.

The Twin Cities will feel the coldest air of the season thus far in the morning hours, though winds aren't as strong as they were on Monday.

By the afternoon, temperatures will warm to just below freezing. Then, we'll be in the mid to upper 30s the rest of the week.

Winds will kick back up on Thursday, and Friday will be slightly cooler before temperatures rebound closer to 40 over the weekend.

The extended forecast looks dry.

First published on November 28, 2023 / 5:29 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

