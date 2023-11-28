NEXT Weather: After chilly start, warming trend will begin Tuesday afternoon

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Nov. 28, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday will get off to a very chilly start, but a warm-up will begin in the afternoon.

The Twin Cities will feel the coldest air of the season thus far in the morning hours, though winds aren't as strong as they were on Monday.

By the afternoon, temperatures will warm to just below freezing. Then, we'll be in the mid to upper 30s the rest of the week.

WCCO

Winds will kick back up on Thursday, and Friday will be slightly cooler before temperatures rebound closer to 40 over the weekend.

The extended forecast looks dry.