NEXT Weather: After above average Monday, temps will yo-yo throughout week

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday will bring some sunshine and highs slightly above average, but a weak cold front will arrive in the afternoon, dropping temps back below freezing.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities is around 37, with winds around 10 mph.

That cold front will pass through in the afternoon and evening, mainly impacting northern Minnesota with clouds and a small threat of snow. It will drop temperatures statewide, with highs in the metro on Tuesday topping out around 30.

We'll rebound by midweek though, with temperatures back to the upper 40s by Thursday. Then, things cool again for the weekend, though only to the lower 40s.

Expect a dry stretch of weather, one that may continue into the weekend before the holidays.

First published on December 11, 2023 / 5:21 AM CST

