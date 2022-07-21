Next Weather: Above average temps, but falling dew points on Thursday

Watch CBS News
By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures will be above average again on Thursday, but dew points will fall throughout the day.

Expect a high of 88 in the Twin Cities, with comfortable humidity levels by the afternoon. Winds will also be lighter than they were on Wednesday.

Thundershowers could develop from Interstate 94 on south in the overnight hours, but they should clear up by Friday morning. The heat will return for the end of the workweek, with both temperatures and humidity levels going back up.

Saturday will be another hot one, and thunderstorms aren't out of the question.

A cooling trend arrives on Sunday.

