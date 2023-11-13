NEXT Weather: Enjoy above average temps all week, with no rain in sight

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Nov. 13, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Temperatures will be above average all week, and a couple of days could see highs in the 60s.

The Twin Cities will get close to that mark on Monday, with a forecast high of 58. Expect light winds and plenty of sunshine, too. Up north will be slightly cooler, with highs in the 40s, while some spots in southern Minnesota will hit 60.

Tuesday will be windy and warm, with a high of 64 in the Twin Cities. Temperatures dip slightly on Wednesday before climbing back into the 60s on Thursay.

Things will start to turn colder on Friday and stay there through the weekend.

There's no rain in sight in the forecast.

