NEXT Weather: A mild conclusion to the work week

MINNEAPOLIS — It will be cool tonight as we fall back to the 20s again. Bundle up deer hunters. Tomorrow will be cooler than today, but sunshine will make the mid-40s feel pleasant.

We warm up nicely on Sunday. The wind will pick up, but our highs could punch up to 57. There will be rain mainly in the north later in the day.

This week's update shows continued #drought improvement... but, also, a LOT of real estate is still covered by some level of drought. Keep in mind, this is after over 10" of rain fell in the Twin Cities during September & October! #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/PO9m8KAcFl — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) November 3, 2023

Monday stays windy and mild with the NEXT best chance of rain arriving Tuesday. Highs will slip back to the 40s.