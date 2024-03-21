NEXT Weather: 1st of 2 rounds of March snow arrives late Thursday

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from March 21, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday will be mostly cloudy and dry until the first of two storms rolls across Minnesota.

Thursday's high temperature in the Twin Cities is 35 degrees. A winter weather advisory is in place from 7 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday.

This first, fairly quick-moving system is expected to drop about 2-5 inches of snow.

A NEXT Drive Alert will likely be in place for Friday's a.m. commute, though conditions should improve through the morning. Temps will remain in the 30s until Tuesday.

Saturday is mainly quiet until the second storm system arrives. Some models have light snow working into western Minnesota by Saturday night, but this snow event will mainly take place on Sunday, likely producing heavy accumulation.

Warmer air is expected to move in Monday, which may transition this winter-like storm into rain. NEXT Weather Alerts are possible from Sunday through Tuesday due to the sloppy mess.