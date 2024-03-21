Xcel Energy urging customers to prep for multi-day March snowstorm

MSP Airport, MnDOT prep for 1-2 punch of spring break and snowstorms

MSP Airport, MnDOT prep for 1-2 punch of spring break and snowstorms

MSP Airport, MnDOT prep for 1-2 punch of spring break and snowstorms

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is expected to get a double whammy of snow overnight Friday and Sunday, which may cause power outages in parts of the state.

Xcel Energy announced Thursday that it's planning for this major weather event, and it's urging customers to plan, too.

In the event of a power outage, call 1-800-895-1999 for residential service or 1-800-481-4700 for business.

WEATHER RESOURCES: More weather coverage | Animated radars

You can also report outages at www.xcelenergy.com/out or by the My Xcel Energy Mobile app. Customers can also get the latest information on power restoration times with Xcel's outage map.

Xcel advises homeowners to gently remove snow and ice from their gas meters by hand to prevent pressure buildups and gas from leaking into their homes.

RELATED: MSP Airport, MnDOT prep for 1-2 punch of spring break and snowstorms

CBS

The company also has these tips to prepare for possible outages:

Avoid downed or sagging power lines, and always assume the lines are live. Call 1-800-895-1999 to report power line issues.

Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors shut as much as you can for your food to keep cold. A full freezer will maintain its temperature for about a day, and a half-full freezer for two days.

Create a home emergency kit with the following items:

- Battery-powered radio or television

- Flashlights

- Batteries

- Backup phone chargers

- A phone that does not require electricity

- Non-electric alarm clock

- Bottled water and nonperishable food

- Manual can opener

- First aid kit

- Extension cords (for partial outages)

- Manufacturer's instructions on how to manually open power-operated doors

RELATED: Preparations underway for incoming early spring snowstorm