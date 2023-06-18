NEXT Drive: Serious injury crash shuts down westbound Highway 10 in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- A portion of Highway 10 shut down on Saturday evening in Coon Rapids due to a crash.

The state patrol says a person on a Harley Davidson was going west on Highway 10 when they lost control and were thrown off the motorcycle. The crash happened near University Avenue around 7 p.m.

The 41-year-old motorcyclist has live-threatening injuries, officials say.

The State Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash westbound Highway 10 at University Avenue, in the city of Coon Rapids. Expect delays. Info will be posted at https://t.co/vIRHT9jheP — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) June 18, 2023

State patrol is investigating the crash.