NEXT Drive: Serious injury crash shuts down westbound Highway 10 in Coon Rapids

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- A portion of Highway 10 shut down on Saturday evening in Coon Rapids due to a crash.

The state patrol says a person on a Harley Davidson was going west on Highway 10 when they lost control and were thrown off the motorcycle. The crash happened near University Avenue around 7 p.m. 

The 41-year-old motorcyclist has live-threatening injuries, officials say.

State patrol is investigating the crash.

First published on June 17, 2023 / 8:29 PM

