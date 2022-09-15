NEXT Drive: Semi accident blocks stretch of Highway 52 near Rochester

Watch CBS News
By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Semi accident blocks Highway 52 by Rochester
Semi accident blocks Highway 52 by Rochester 00:40

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A semi accident is blocking a stretch of Highway 52 near Rochester Thursday morning.

Shortly before 6 a.m., Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cams showed crews working the scene on the highway near Civic Center Drive.

It appears the accident is blocking traffic. 

Details are limited. Check back for updates. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

September 15, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

