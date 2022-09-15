NEXT Drive: Semi accident blocks stretch of Highway 52 near Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A semi accident is blocking a stretch of Highway 52 near Rochester Thursday morning.
Shortly before 6 a.m., Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cams showed crews working the scene on the highway near Civic Center Drive.
It appears the accident is blocking traffic.
Details are limited. Check back for updates.
