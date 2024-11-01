Watch CBS News
Wet roads causing messy morning commute in Twin Cities Friday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple crashes and spinouts in the metro have prompted a NEXT Drive Alert Friday morning.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 website listed nearly a dozen incidents as of 5:30 a.m.

A MnDOT spokesperson said most of the incidents stem from Thursday's wet weather and recommended drivers slow down and be careful.

The Minnesota State Patrol said there were more than 200 crashes on state roads Thursday due to wet and snowy conditions. One of those crashes was fatal, and 24 involved injuries. There were also 103 spinouts and one jack-knifed semi truck.

The National Weather Service said Thursday marked the wettest Halloween on record in the Twin Cities. A total of 1.26 inches of rain and melted snow surpassed the previous record of 0.85 inches of liquid that fell during the Halloween blizzard of 1991.  

WCCO Staff
