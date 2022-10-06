Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

NEXT Drive: 4-vehicle crash backs up I-494 WB in south metro

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: 4-vehicle crash on I-494
NEXT Drive: 4-vehicle crash on I-494 00:36

EDINA, Minn. -- A four-car crash is causing a major backup in the south metro during the morning commute Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the center lane of Interstate 494 westbound is closed near Highway 100, just south of Edina.

snapshot.jpg
MnDOT

No injuries were reported, but MnDOT said traffic is delayed nearly 15 minutes while crews work to clear the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for more information.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 7:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.