NEXT Drive: 4-vehicle crash backs up I-494 WB in south metro

EDINA, Minn. -- A four-car crash is causing a major backup in the south metro during the morning commute Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the center lane of Interstate 494 westbound is closed near Highway 100, just south of Edina.

MnDOT

No injuries were reported, but MnDOT said traffic is delayed nearly 15 minutes while crews work to clear the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for more information.