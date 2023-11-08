New treatment center in East Bethel aims to address teenage mental health

New mental health facility in Bethel looking to help teenagers

New mental health facility in Bethel looking to help teenagers

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (WCCO) -- Minnesota is facing a gap in its mental health system.

Pre-teens and teens who have significantly higher levels of needs, often caused by trauma, aren't getting the resources they need and an environment that promotes healing.

A new treatment facility will respond to those needs.

"This is not a place for judgment or a treatment that's just there for the sake of being there. This really serves a specific need," said Dr. Michelle Murray, president/CEO of Nexus Family Healing.

Nexus Family Healing is about to open a new psychiatric residential treatment facility in East Bethel.

At capacity, it will house 40 pre-teens and teens in need of specialized mental health or behavioral care.

The need is urgent.

"It's on the rise. More anxiety, more depression. It's harder for them to cope at school," said Dr. Murray.

Young people who can't be served through short-stay emergency, outpatient services or other options.

"It's where that child really needs that 24-hour direction, de-escalation, redirection, supervision for safety and parents just can't live like that. They can't give their child the support at the level they need," explained Dr. Murray.

The kind of care Sara Schneider sought for her son Luke at Nexus-Mille Lacs in 2021.

"It's like having a piece of your body outside of yourself for an undetermined amount of time. It was not a decision that was taken lightly but we knew that he would be in the right hands and get the care he needed," said Sara Schneider of Prior Lake.

"I struggled with my anger issues and not being able to control them and my ADHD," said Luke Schneider, a former resident at Nexus-Mille Lacs.

Luke's outbursts were a safety issue in the home.

Over his nine-month stay, Luke learned how to cope with angry thoughts and properly express his emotions.

"Deep breathing really helps. I learned the skill of ignoring. That is amazing," he laughed.

All the while, preparing him to go home.

"When that child leaves this care and treatment level, what's going to set them up for success with their family back in the community, in the school," said Dr. Murray.

"It's very much easier to control everything. I'm not blowing up anymore. I have more friends and better relationships than I did before," said Luke Schneider.

"Our home is safe and happier and there isn't yelling," said Sara Schneider.

Luke - now a high school freshman - has future plans to be part of the solution for others who seek treatment.

"I was planning to go work at Nexus because I made a promise to one of the staff that I would come back there and work," he said.

Currently, the largest gap for this kind of mental health care is for teenage girls, so they will be the first admitted when Nexus East-Bethel opens at the end of the month.

It will slowly ramp up the number of residents to 40, its capacity, over the next 12 to 16 months.