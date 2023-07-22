New park in Saint Paul metro officially opens

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The city of Saint Paul celebrates grand opening of Assembly Union Park on Saturday.

Assembly Union Park is a brand-new, 1.55 acre park at the Highland Bridge development that features a large play area, basketball court, picnic tables, and three pickleball courts.

This park is the first to have dedicated pickleball courts within the Saint Paul park system.

RELATED: 7th annual St. Paul Food Truck Festival on Saturday

"Assembly Union Park at Highland Bridge is an exciting reimagination of a former industrial site, offering a variety of amenities that cater to all residents and visitors," said Mayor Carter. "This inclusive park adds incredible value and vibrancy to our award-winning parks system."

"Kids, pickleball players, hoopers – pretty much everyone who likes to have fun – have been waiting impatiently for this park to open since the design was first released," said Councilmember Tolbert. "The neighborhood is ecstatic for the fun to begin."

Assembly Union Park is located at 875 Mount Curve Boulevard, and gets it's name from the site's connection to the Ford Motor Company workforce and long-standing history in the surrounding communities.

RELATED: Group aims to triple population of Downtown St. Paul

This is the third of four new parks constructed at the Highland Bridge development in Saint Paul. This development is another effort from Mayor Carter to stay true to his promise to invest in Saint Paul's infrastructure in hopes of garnering a stronger community presence within the city.

For more information and park updates, click here.