New information kiosks open up around downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Helpful and fun information towers are popping up along busy streets in downtown Minneapolis.

They're called IKE, which stands for interactive kiosk experience.

The kiosk works as a big touch screen, allowing users to search for nearby restaurants, businesses, bathrooms, upcoming events in the city, and more.

Once people find what they're looking for, the kiosk can help them plan their route through integrated transit. It works like GPS on a smartphone and shows which bus routes or light rail trains can get someone to their destination.

Six kiosks are installed right now, most of which are along Nicollet Mall. One is near the Hennepin County Library on Hennepin Avenue.

By the end of the summer, the Downtown Improvement District said the plan is to have 20 of them installed across busy downtown areas, like Hennepin Avenue and near stadiums.