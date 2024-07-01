New graduates are entering a tough job market. Here are some tips to get ahead.

MINNEAPOLIS — Graduation season is over, which means a new wave of workers is entering the workforce. The class of 2024 is facing a tough job market. University of Minnesota students already with a bachelor's degree, and those working on one, are worried about their future job prospects.

"It's so difficult to find a job after your graduate nowadays because the market is so much worse," said Grace Ann Goodale, a rising sophomore at the University of Minnesota.

Employers hiring projections for the class of 2024 are down 5.8% from last year, according to a National Association of College Employers survey.

"AI is here. You're competing not just with people in your city. Because of remote working environments, you have to compete with people from around the world or around the country," Digital and Savvy CEO Maha Abouelenein, a strategic communication expert and entrepreneur.

Abouelenein says building a personal brand is a key way to go from job hunter to hunted.

"Your personal brand is made up of three things: your skills, your experience. and your personality," said Abouelenein.

As a job seeker, you must communicate who you are and what you do by crafting a narrative on your resume.

"You have to be good at storytelling. What's the story you want them to know about you? The best thing for you to do is talk about the things you do outside of either your school activities or work that gave you the extra skills they're looking for," explained Abouelenein.

For graduates, having extra skills could help if looking for jobs outside your major.

"You can get skills from any industry. Try to find the best way for you to get the skills because employers now are not hiring just based on degrees, they're hiring on your skills," said Abouelenein.

To get noticed by employers, many college students are choosing to get an early start on networking.

"Mostly through experience, internships and building connections with people," said Kate Robinson, a rising sophomore at the University of Minnesota.

"This past year I was in a mentorship program, so I was meeting a lot of people that are in the workforce and trying to make those connections is very important," said Jacob Polacec, a rising junior at the University of Minnesota.

While it's important to know yourself and make connections, it's also critical to know your potential employer.

"What's the latest information on them in the news? Check their social media profiles to see what they've been posting about. Do your homework. It's the number one thing that people forget to do and it's the most important," said Abouelenein.

Networking has changed dramatically in recent years. It's not just going to events, it's online. Abouelenein said when you use the DM feature on LinkedIn, be specific about why you are reaching out and what you can offer the connection. Then try to move the conversation to email so you can set up a proper in-person meeting.

Abouelenein has more tips on her Savvy Talk podcast. Her first book, "7 Rules of Self-Reliance: How to Stay Low, Keep Moving, Invest in Yourself and Own Your Future," will be released in October.