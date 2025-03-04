Nelly to perform Twins postgame show at Target Field this summer

Nelly on performing at Trump inaugural ball Nelly discusses performing at Trump's inaugural Liberty Ball 03:36

Hip hop star Nelly is planning on bringing the heat to Target Field in Minneapolis this summer.

On Monday, the Minnesota Twins announced the Grammy Award-winning artist — known for hits like "Hot In Herre," "Country Grammar" and "Dilemma" — will be performing at the venue on Friday, July 11. The performance will come after the Twins face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The cost of admission is included in the ticket to the game, which begins at 7:10 p.m. There is also a special VIP ticket package available that, in addition to admission to the game, includes exclusive postgame field access near the stage.

The ballpark has hosted a slew of artists over the years, including Flo Rida last summer following a Twins matchup against the Oakland Athletics. The year before, fellow hip hop artist T-Pain and country music star Carly Pearce performed there.

Target Field is the home of the Twins and seats about 40,000. It officially opened in April of 2010.