Rapper Nelly to perform at Donald Trump's inaugural ball, sources say

Rapper Nelly is set to perform at one of President-elect Donald Trump's three official inaugural balls on Monday, sources familiar with inauguration planning told CBS News.

The Grammy Award-winning artist, known for his global 2002 smash hit, "Hot In Herre," will take the mic at the Inaugural Liberty Ball on Monday.

NEW from @finnygo & me: rapper Nelly is set to perform at Trump's Inaugural Liberty Ball on Monday night according to sources familiar with Inauguration planning.@CBSNews @CBSPolitics — Taurean Small (@taureansmall) January 17, 2025

While the music may be "hot," the weather certainly won't be, with temperatures in Washington, D.C. expected to hover around the low 20s on Monday as an arctic blast sends temperatures plunging. Trump announced that his inauguration ceremony will be moving inside the Capitol due to freezing temperatures.

"There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I don't want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. ... Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather."

Nelly won't be the only star performing on Inauguration Day. Country music star Carrie Underwood will help kick off the swearing-in ceremony with "America the Beautiful" and opera singer Christopher Macchio will perform the national anthem. The Village People, whose hit song "Y.M.C.A." is frequently played at Trump rallies, also said they will perform at inaugural events.

and contributed to this report.