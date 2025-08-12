Neighbor with taser nabs would be robber who stole cash register

A would be thief tried to escape with a cash register from a local coffee shop

Inti Martinez-Aleman and his wife Ofelia Ponce own Abogados Cafe in St. Paul's Como Park neighborhood. They are both lawyers, both from Honduras, and are both passionate about Latin American coffee.

It was just a few hours after they opened last Wednesday, when the couple said someone came in demanding cash and the register.

"He reached out… like he was going to get a gun," said Ponce.

That's when the robber grabbed the register and ran. Ponce took off down the sidewalk.

"The adrenaline took over me and without thinking, I just ran after him," said Ponce.

"It was pretty badass. I have a Black Panther," said Martinez-Alemen, regarding his wife's actions.

"Would never recommend anybody to do this," said Ponce. "It was an adrenaline rush for me."

"i just jumped up and grabbed my tazer," said neighbor Bennie Webb.

Webb lives just a few houses down. Webb, who works security at a gas station on Lake Street, heard the commotion, jumped in his car and chased after the 19-year-old. He said just showing the tazer did the trick.

"I told him 'brother, I don't want to have to taze you, just sit down on the curb, relax, and wait til the cops get here'," said Webb.

A block down from the cafe, Webb and the suspect waited for the cops to arrive.

"He offered me the cash register to let him go. Bro, I can't do that," said Webb.

Court documents said about $140 dollars had been taken by the suspect, who is now in custody and charged with robbery.

The incident gives new meaning to neighborhood watch.

"We love this community. We have a community here, we take care of each other, and in the really hardest moments, that was shown," said Ponce.