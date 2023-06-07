Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Nearly 90 dogs seized from western Wisconsin breeder

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of June 6, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of June 6, 2023 01:19

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. – Nearly 90 dogs were seized from a Pepin County breeder in western Wisconsin.

The ASPCA says the Pepin County Sheriff's Office removed the animals because of the unsanitary conditions.  

10p-vo-animals-seized-wcco3hze.jpg
ASPCA

Some of them, including puppies and pregnant dogs, needed medical care.

They were relocated to a recovery center. The ASPCA is assisting with the effort.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 6, 2023 / 9:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.