Nearly 90 dogs seized from western Wisconsin breeder
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. – Nearly 90 dogs were seized from a Pepin County breeder in western Wisconsin.
The ASPCA says the Pepin County Sheriff's Office removed the animals because of the unsanitary conditions.
Some of them, including puppies and pregnant dogs, needed medical care.
They were relocated to a recovery center. The ASPCA is assisting with the effort.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.