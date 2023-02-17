Nearly 45,000 fentanyl pills seized by Hennepin County Sheriff's Office
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities say they recovered nearly 45,000 fentanyl pills in southern Minnesota earlier this week.
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says detectives learned that a suspect was returning to Minnesota with a "large quantity of narcotics."
Detectives were able to intercept the suspects, recovering approximately 45,000 fentanyl pills and a kilogram of cocaine.
Four suspects were arrested. Two of the suspects were charged with first-degree aggravated controlled substance violations, HCSO says.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.