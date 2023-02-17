Nearly 45,000 fentanyl pills seized by Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities say they recovered nearly 45,000 fentanyl pills in southern Minnesota earlier this week.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says detectives learned that a suspect was returning to Minnesota with a "large quantity of narcotics."

Nearly 45,000 fentanyl pills were seized by authorities Hennepin County

Detectives were able to intercept the suspects, recovering approximately 45,000 fentanyl pills and a kilogram of cocaine.

Four suspects were arrested. Two of the suspects were charged with first-degree aggravated controlled substance violations, HCSO says.