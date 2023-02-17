Watch CBS News
Crime

Nearly 45,000 fentanyl pills seized by Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 17, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 17, 2023 01:12

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities say they recovered nearly 45,000 fentanyl pills in southern Minnesota earlier this week.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says detectives learned that a suspect was returning to Minnesota with a "large quantity of narcotics." 

image002.png
Nearly 45,000 fentanyl pills were seized by authorities Hennepin County

Detectives were able to intercept the suspects, recovering approximately 45,000 fentanyl pills and a kilogram of cocaine.

Four suspects were arrested. Two of the suspects were charged with first-degree aggravated controlled substance violations, HCSO says.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 3:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.